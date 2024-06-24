Bethel YKHC facilities briefly locked down Monday due to threat

Bethel’s regional hospital and tribal health consortium facilities were under lockdown for around an hour on June 24 after an unidentified man showed what appeared to be a firearm and made a verbal threat at a hospital facility.

According to Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) officials and Bethel Police, the man made a threat to an employee at around 10 a.m. on June 24, but then left the facility without incident.

Acting Bethel Police Chief Christopher Wigner said that law enforcement was called to the YKHC Long Term Care Facility, but was unable to immediately locate the man.

As of mid-afternoon on June 24, Wigner said the case was still under investigation.