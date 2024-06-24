© 2024 KYUK
Bethel YKHC facilities briefly locked down Monday due to threat

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:09 PM AKDT
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Coporation's long term care facility.
Elyssa Loughlin
/
KYUK
The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Coporation's long term care facility, 2020.

Bethel’s regional hospital and tribal health consortium facilities were under lockdown for around an hour on June 24 after an unidentified man showed what appeared to be a firearm and made a verbal threat at a hospital facility.

According to Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) officials and Bethel Police, the man made a threat to an employee at around 10 a.m. on June 24, but then left the facility without incident.

Acting Bethel Police Chief Christopher Wigner said that law enforcement was called to the YKHC Long Term Care Facility, but was unable to immediately locate the man.

As of mid-afternoon on June 24, Wigner said the case was still under investigation.
Public Safety Yukon Kuskokwim Health CorporationBethel Police Department
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
