Bethel Police seek public assistance in locating missing person Olinka Chaliak

The Bethel Police Department is asking for help in locating 59-year-old Olinka Chaliak, who was reported missing on the evening of March 18.

Chaliak was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18 in the area of the Avenues Subdivision in Bethel. According to a police press release, she was last seen wearing a black coat with a YKHC logo on the back, a gray crochet hat with a flower on the side, blue jeans, and tan snowmachine boots. Chaliak is about 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that Chaliak is considered missing and at risk. They said that she has dementia and may be attempting to go home to Nunapitchuk.

Acting Police Chief Lt. Christopher Wigner said that Bethel Search and Rescue has been notified.

Police are asking that anyone with information or who comes in contact with Chaliak contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

This is a developing story. KYUK will update when new information is available. As of the morning of Tuesday, March 19, police were unable to provide a photo of Chaliak.