Multiple fatalities reported in Point Hope shooting

North Slope Borough officials said that multiple people were killed on Feb. 25 in a shooting in Point Hope, with an unnamed suspect held in the incident.

A statement from North Slope Borough Mayor Josiah Patkotak’s office said that the incident took place in the community of about 840 people, roughly 330 miles southwest of Utqiaġvik. Borough officials said that the shooting occurred at a local residence.

“The matter is still under investigation, but we want to assure the public that there is no ongoing risk to community safety,” Patkotak wrote. “This was an isolated incident and the suspect is currently in custody.”

North Slope Borough A statement from North Slope Borough Mayor Josiah Patkotak about a fatal incident in Point Hope on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

The statement does not include additional details about the incident, including how many people were killed and injured or where it happened.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said that the North Slope Borough Police Department was handling the case.

Patkotak said that the local Tikiġaq School was closed on Feb. 26, with no word on when it might reopen.

Patkotak offered his sympathies to victims and families, saying that the borough has organized grief counseling services with the North Slope Health Department and the Maniilaq Association.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Alaska Public Media. To see more, visit Alaska Public Media.