Blizzard warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta coast

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a blizzard warning for the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Bethel and Nunivak Island. The warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Snow is expected to begin along the coast in the afternoon of Dec. 14 and move inland.

The weather service forecasts blizzard conditions with up to 4 inches of snowfall and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour for inland areas. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to a half mile at times for inland areas like Bethel.

Conditions are expected to be worst overnight between Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. The National Weather Service warns that dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero Fahrenheit could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.