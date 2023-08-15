© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

Bethel police say someone has claimed responsibility for firing into a home on Aug. 12

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM AKDT
Katie Basile
/
KYUK

Bethel police say that a person who may have fired a shot into a home in Tundra Ridge has voluntarily surrendered their gun.

A woman posted on a popular Facebook page in Bethel claiming that someone had fired into her home on the night of Aug. 12 and narrowly missed her 12-year-old son. Police responded to that call and have been investigating since.

In a media release on Aug. 14, police said that someone came forward and acknowledged responsibility for the shooting, but they didn’t give any other details about the person. They said that the shooting may have been unintentional.

Public Safety
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson