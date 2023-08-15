Bethel police say someone has claimed responsibility for firing into a home on Aug. 12

Bethel police say that a person who may have fired a shot into a home in Tundra Ridge has voluntarily surrendered their gun.

A woman posted on a popular Facebook page in Bethel claiming that someone had fired into her home on the night of Aug. 12 and narrowly missed her 12-year-old son. Police responded to that call and have been investigating since.

In a media release on Aug. 14, police said that someone came forward and acknowledged responsibility for the shooting, but they didn’t give any other details about the person. They said that the shooting may have been unintentional.