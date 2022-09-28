Bethel Search and Rescue expands search area to find final missing moose hunter

Bethel Search and Rescue has expanded their search for the final missing moose hunter to include essentially the entire lower Kuskokwim River, from Bethel to the mouth. The bodies of two of the three moose hunters who went missing at the end of last month have been recovered. Carl Flynn remains missing.

To find him, Bethel Search and Rescue expanded the search area after recovering the body of one of the other hunters, Justin Crow, almost 20 miles downriver from Bethel. Crow’s body was found on Sept. 23 in Napakiak Slough, just a day after the body of Shane McIntyre, another hunter, was recovered near the Bethel small boat harbor. Boaters are being asked to keep an eye on the riverbanks if they travel downriver.

The hunters have been missing since Aug. 30 when they left Bethel to set up a hunting camp upriver and never returned.