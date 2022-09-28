© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Bethel Search and Rescue expands search area to find final missing moose hunter

KYUK | By Will McCarthy
Published September 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM AKDT
kuskokwim bsar search
Will McCarthy
/
KYUK

Bethel Search and Rescue has expanded their search for the final missing moose hunter to include essentially the entire lower Kuskokwim River, from Bethel to the mouth. The bodies of two of the three moose hunters who went missing at the end of last month have been recovered. Carl Flynn remains missing.

To find him, Bethel Search and Rescue expanded the search area after recovering the body of one of the other hunters, Justin Crow, almost 20 miles downriver from Bethel. Crow’s body was found on Sept. 23 in Napakiak Slough, just a day after the body of Shane McIntyre, another hunter, was recovered near the Bethel small boat harbor. Boaters are being asked to keep an eye on the riverbanks if they travel downriver.

The hunters have been missing since Aug. 30 when they left Bethel to set up a hunting camp upriver and never returned.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to support each of the families of Crow, McIntyre, and Flynn.

