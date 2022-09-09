Body of missing hunter found near Kalskag

The body of Daniel ‘Wun Wun’ Laraux was found on Friday, Perry Barr, the Vice President of Bethel Search and Rescue has confirmed.

Search and rescue groups searching in the vicinity of Kalskag reported finding Laraux’s body near his boat.

According to a press release put out by Bethel Search and Rescue, Alaska State Troopers are still working to determine the cause of death.

Search and rescue groups had been looking for Laraux since he was reported missing last week. Volunteers continue to search for the three moose hunters who went missing on August 30th.