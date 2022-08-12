Housing residents wake to an overnight fire that killed 3 and destroyed 2 apartments

At the Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority Low Rent Unit apartment complex in Bethel, many residents have been awake since 4 a.m.

“I kept smelling something burning and I had guests at my place. I go, 'are you smoking cigarettes?' They said, 'we don't smoke cigarettes. And we smell that too.' So I went outside. I started seeing smoke coming out of the other apartment. And right away I call 911," said Galen Frank.

Frank lives in the unit next door to the two units that were destroyed. Frank and some neighbors escaped, but three people in one of the units were trapped inside the building and died. Two additional people were taken to the hospital with injuries. That’s according to Bethel Fire Chief Daron Solesbee.

Other residents reported hearing screams from the burning unit and said that they saw at least one man jump from its second story window. Most people evacuated from the nearby units when they smelled the smoke. In total, six units were impacted by the fire. In one of those apartments, next door neighbor resident Michaela Mike said that she got out in the nick of time.

“My mom yelled and saying there's a fire. There's a fire. And I just got up and gathered my kids and their blankets and grabbed whatever and ran out the door. And I saw the fire. If my mom wasn't there, I think I wouldn't have woke up,” said Mike.

Mike said that she had to leave all her infant’s necessities behind, but those items weren’t her main concern. Right now, she’s mourning the neighbors she knew and cared for who were lost in the fire

“They were really kind,” said Mike.

The president and CEO of AVCP Regional Housing Authority said that the organization was temporarily relocating all of the affected residents into unoccupied units on the other side of the larger 31 unit complex. He also said that the building where the fire occurred is likely at least three decades old.

Olivia Ebertz / KYUK Fire marshals investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire marshals from Anchorage are in Bethel investigating the cause of the fire and expect to have more details later this evening or tomorrow.

The Bethel Fire Department said that it could not release the names of the three people killed in the fire, or the two people who suffered injuries. KYUK will release the identities of the victims once it has confirmed with the family or authorities that the next of kin have been notified.

The fire chief said that the fire burned from at least 4 a.m. to late morning on Friday, Aug. 12.

