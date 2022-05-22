Spokane man indicted for enticing a minor and possession of child pornography while in Bethel

A man has been indicted for enticing a minor in Bethel and possessing child pornography. Forty-year-old Kevin Brian Powell was arrested in his hometown of Spokane on May 19 and now faces extradition to Alaska.

According to the charging documents from the Alaska State Troopers, Powell was in Bethel in early May while he was texting a girl under the age of 16. He was trying to entice her to engage in sexual acts with him, and he was soliciting nude photos of her.

Powell was charged by a grand jury with four counts of enticing a minor and four counts of child pornography possession. If found guilty, he faces 25 to 35 years for each count of enticement and 15 to 25 years for each count of possession.

