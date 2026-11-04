Preliminary results too close to call in races to represent the Y-K Delta

Key state races on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta were still up in the air as of just after 1 a.m. on the morning after Election Day.

With 37 of 59 precincts reporting in the race to represent Alaska’s sprawling Senate District S, independent candidate and current state House Speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon had 30.5% of the vote. Edgmon is running to fill the seat left vacant by outgoing Sen. Lyman Hoffman, Alaska’s longest-serving state lawmaker.

Republican Darren Deacon of Kalskag trailed Edgmon at 28.1%, while Napaskiak Democrat Wassillie Guy sat at 25.3%, and Richard “Rick” Robb of Bethel captured 16.1% of the vote.

Many ballots remain to be counted, and it is likely the race will proceed to ranked tabulation. The Alaska Division of Elections won’t officially tabulate voters’ choices until Nov. 18, the same day official results are planned to be released. The state plans to certify the election on Nov. 25.

With 15 of 24 precincts reporting in the race to represent House District 38, ranked tabulation is also likely. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Nellie Jimmie had more than 35% of the vote, trailed by Democratic challenger CJ McCormick of Bethel with 32.2% of the vote. Quinahagak Republican Willy Keppel had 22.6%, and Napaskiak Independent Joe Amik captured 210 votes, despite dropping out of the race and endorsing Jimmie the week prior to the election.