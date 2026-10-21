Rose ‘Sugar’ Henderson to serve another term as Bethel mayor

Rose “Sugar” Henderson has been elected by her fellow city council members to serve another year as Bethel’s mayor, after winning election to her fourth consecutive term on the Bethel City Council. This will be Henderson's fourth term as mayor.

On Oct. 20, the Bethel City Council voted unanimously to elect Henderson mayor. Council member Alicia Miner was elected to a one-year term as vice mayor.

In the Oct. 6 municipal election, Henderson received the highest number of votes among four candidates elected to two-year terms on the Council. Incumbent candidates Pamela Conrad and Alicia Miner were re-elected, and former Bethel mayor Joseph Klejka was also voted onto the council.

A total of 281 people cast ballots in Bethel’s municipal election, just under 7% of registered voters in Bethel.

After being confirmed as mayor, Henderson appointed council members to the city’s committees and commissions for one-year terms.

She appointed herself to the Planning Commission; Joseph Klejka to the Finance Committee; Mark Springer to the Public Safety and Transportation Committee; Pamela Conrad to the Port Commission; Kelsi Kime to the Public Works Committee; Teresa Keller to the Community Parks and Recreation Committee; and Alica Miner to the Community Action Grant Committee.