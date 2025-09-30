KYUK's Bethel City Council candidates forum to air Oct. 2

Bethel’s local election is Oct. 7, and KYUK will host a forum for city council candidates later this week.

There are three traditional candidates and one write-in candidate running for the four available seats on Bethel’s city council.

Vice-mayor Teresa Keller and current council member Mark Springer are both running for reelection. Newcomer candidate Kelsi Kime has also filed to run for a seat on the council. They’re all typical candidates, whose names will appear on the ballot. There’s also one certified write-in candidate, Greg Schiedler.

Three of the seats up for election on the council are for two-year terms, and one is for a one-year term. Terms will be determined by vote counts. The top three vote-getters will serve two-year terms on the city council, and the fourth-place vote-getter will serve the one-year term.

Early voting, absentee-in-person, and by-mail voting for Bethel’s local election are open. Find more information at cityofbethel.org under the Elections tab.

Bethel’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 7, the same day as the Regional Education Attendance Area, or REAA, election to determine school board seats.

For communities that don’t have a local election on Oct. 7, voting for REAA elections will take place by mail. Find information about REAA elections here.