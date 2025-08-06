Candidacy filing opens for local government seats, REAA school board write-ins

Local election season is underway, as candidate filing periods have opened in many municipalities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

In Bethel, and many other cities with local elections on Oct. 7, candidates can declare their intent to run for an open local government seat through Aug. 20.

Candidates must be a registered voter in the State of Alaska, at least 18 years old, and in many communities the candidate must have resided in the community for at least a year.

Contact your local city administration for more information about candidacy filing. In Bethel, declaration of candidacy packets are available online or at Bethel City Hall. The completed packets can be dropped off at Bethel City Hall until Aug. 20.

For Rural Education Attendance Area school board elections, also known as REAA elections , candidate filings have already closed. But people who wish to file as a write-in candidate for open school board positions can find write-in candidate information at elections.alaska.gov .

REAA elections and local elections for many communities will take place on Oct. 7.