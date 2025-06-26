Alaska’s longest-serving state legislator, Lyman Hoffman, will not run for reelection in 2026

After nearly 40 years in Alaska’s state Capitol, Sen. Lyman Hoffman is calling it quits.

On June 25, the Bethel Democrat confirmed that he will not seek reelection in 2026 and will end a political career that has left him as the longest-serving state legislator in Alaska history.

“Forty years is enough,” Hoffman said on June 25. "I’m going to go back and become a civilian, and I’m going to talk with Rep. Edgmon and encourage him to file for my seat,” Hoffman said, referring to Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham.

Hoffman was elected to the state House in 1986, to the Senate in 1990, back to the House in 1992 after redistricting, and to the state Senate from 1994 on. In 1994, his closest opponent was Edgmon.

“He’s from the region. He’s been in politics for over 20 years. I think we would have more continuity in having a seasoned person to represent the Senate district,” Hoffman said of Edgmon.

By text message, Edgmon said that he is “taking a serious look” at running for the Alaska Senate.

“Senator Hoffman’s announcement today was not unexpected; however, it still comes as a bit of a gut punch because of what he has meant not just to rural Alaska but to the state as a whole,” Edgmon said. “His departure is going to be a huge loss to the Legislature.”

Hoffman confirmed that he doesn’t intend to run for governor or any other office.

“The family life — that’s the toughest part. Leaving home, leaving family, leaving friends for three to six months out of every year, it puts a big strain,” Hoffman said. “So a lot of kudos out to my wife, Lillian, for putting up with me to do what I love to do.”

In a 15-minute phone interview, Hoffman reflected on his career, saying that in addition to a law that requires the state to fund rural schools, his biggest achievements were those related to energy. He successfully created an endowment fund for the Power Cost Equalization program, which subsidizes rural power costs, and that endowment now is worth more than $1 billion.

Other successes also were related to energy.

“We passed legislation to set up a weatherization program, and we’ve weatherized over $600 million worth of homes,” Hoffman said.

If the trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline is built, 20% of gas-sale royalties will be reserved for rural energy development, thanks to Hoffman’s work.

“I think that overall, the work I’ve done on energy is probably the most important thing,” Hoffman said.

Asked what has changed in the Capitol during his 40 years, he said the power of rural legislators is now taken for granted. Earlier in his career, it wasn’t. For the past 10 years, rural legislators have played a kingmaking role in the closely divided state House and Senate, frequently determining whether a Republican-led coalition or a Democratic-led coalition controls each body.

“There were times when rural Alaska wasn’t at the table, and I think that’s the biggest change,” Hoffman said. “Even if you talk to urban legislators, I think the caliber of and the participation of rural legislators is well respected today.”

When asked what advice he would give a new legislator, Hoffman said that it’s important to know that “the relationships you make directly affect your influence,” so it’s important to make friends.

“The top people that are out there — Sen. (Gary) Stevens, Sen. (Bert) Stedman, Sen. (Donny) Olson. All of us have over 20 years of experience in the Senate and we are good friends, and so I think it’s all about relationships and keeping your word to each other.”

During his time in office, the state’s population has grown, as has the influence of Alaska Native corporations, including Native health corporations.

“I’m chairman of the Bethel Native Corporation, and have been for around 30 years. Our wealth has multiplied by 20-fold. You know, I think that in the state, Native corporations have changed the state of Alaska for the better,” Hoffman said.

As he prepares to leave office, Hoffman said he thinks the state’s biggest unresolved issue is the affordability of living in Alaska, particularly with regard to the cost of energy.

“That’s why I spent so much time on it,” Hoffman said of energy issues. “The unfinished business, I think the biggest one that is going to have a major impact on energy is the gas line,” he said.

The high cost of energy in rural Alaska is also why he’s been interested in micro-nuclear reactors.

“Right now, people in rural Alaska are spending up to 50 to 60% of their disposable income on energy, and if they had that 50 to 60% reduced down to 10%, that would be a windfall to them, and that would change the way people look at Alaska, because it’s in many instances it’s pretty expensive to live here because of energy,” Hoffman said. “If we can crack the energy equation in the next two decades, I think that’s going to change the face of Alaska.”