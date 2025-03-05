Mary Peltola and her former top aide find jobs at lobbying firm

Former Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola and her former chief of staff have new jobs. They’re both working for Holland & Hart, a law and lobbying firm.

Peltola is now the senior director of Alaska affairs, based at the firm’s Anchorage office. Her former top aide in Congress, Anton McParland, is the senior director of federal affairs. He’ll be working out of the Holland & Hart offices in Anchorage and Washington, D.C., the firm said on March 3.

"Mary and Anton are high-caliber influencers and government affairs professionals, and I'm looking forward to working with both of them on strategies for Alaska clients," Anchorage Attorney Jon Katchen, a partner at the firm, is quoted as saying.

Former members of Congress and senior staff often work for lobbying firms after their public service ends. Members of the United States House of Representatives are prohibited from lobbying Congress directly for at least a year after they leave office, but they can still advise clients. Their senior staffers aren't allowed to lobby at the office where they used to work for a year.

Holland & Hart have offices in several western states, generally those with vast public lands. Their lobbying clients include several mining companies, energy companies, and the City of Kotzebue.

Peltola was the first Alaska Native person elected to Congress and the first U.S. House member to represent Alaska who was born in the state. She served from September 2022 until the start of 2025.