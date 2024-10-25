© 2024 KYUK
Listen to KYUK's 2024 House District 38 Candidate Forum

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:57 PM AKDT
Alaska House District 38 candidates and panelists from Bethel media organizations joined by Zoom for a candidate forum on Oct. 24, 2024.
KYUK
KYUK hosted a forum for candidates running to represent the Lower Kuskokwim in House District 38 in the Alaska House of Representatives on Oct. 24.

Incumbent Rep. Conrad "CJ" McCormick (D-Bethel), Nellie Unangiq Jimmie (D-Toksook Bay), and Willy Keppel (VA-Quinhagak) answered questions submitted by members of the public and by local media organizations.

Evan Erickson of KYUK Public Media, Kelly Lincoln of the Delta Discovery, and Steve Strait of KEDI FM served as panelists.

This forum will rebroadcast on Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon and again on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

A Yup’ik translation of the forum will air on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. and again on the same day, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Early and absentee in person voting are open now.

Politics Elections 2024
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
