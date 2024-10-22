As early voting opens, Peltola and Begich III meet for last face-to-face forum before Election Day

Alaska’s two leading candidates for the state’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives argued different positions on ocean shipping, ranked choice voting, transgender athletes, and a variety of other topics on Oct. 16 in Anchorage.

At an event hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and her leading challenger, Republican candidate Nick Begich III, met for the last of five public debates and forums between the August primary election and the Nov. 5 general election vote.

The debate was not streamed or broadcast online, but was recorded by Alaska Public Media and the recording was provided to the Alaska Beacon.

On many issues, Begich III and Peltola echoed comments they had made in previous debates. Begich III cast himself as someone eager to fight executive orders and antidevelopment rules imposed under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“At the end of the day, we’re a resource state, whether it’s oil and gas, minerals, timber, fishing, tourism; these are all resources that we have, and we’ve got to be 100% all-in for those resources,” Begich III said.

“We can’t vote ‘present’ when Alaska is on the line, we’ve got to vote,” Begich said, jabbing at Peltola, who declined to vote for or against a high-profile oil-drilling bill earlier this year.

Peltola billed herself as a communicator, someone willing to reach across party lines.

“I’ve shown an ability to successfully work in a bipartisan way. I think that our state needs some healing. I think our country needs some healing. And I’m really proud of the work that I do in terms of the tone, the tenor. I work with people who are very middle of the road,” Peltola said.

“I do not think we should have a member of Congress representing Alaska who is part of the Freedom Caucus,” she added with a jibe at Begich.

The Republican has said he hasn’t made up his mind about whether he would join a hardline conservative congressional caucus that has been disruptive for the House’s Republican majority.

Joining Peltola and Begich III on the election ballot are John Wayne Howe of the Alaskan Independence Party and Democratic candidate Eric Hafner.

Hafner is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in New York state for threatening public officials and likely cannot serve if elected.

Peltola accused Begich III of encouraging Democrats to vote for Hafner.

“I want to know, do you really think Alaskans are so unsophisticated that they would do that, or is this just your latest scam?” Peltola said.

Begich turned Peltola’s question back on her, noting that she hasn’t endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, while Hafner has.

“If I recall my comments, I think we were talking about the fact that Eric Hafner at least has the ability to admit who he’s going to vote for for president, and you did not, and I found that interesting,” Begich III said.

Peltola has been repeatedly asked during the campaign season whether she supports Harris for president, and on Oct. 21, she again declined to say.

“Boy, this question is just dogging me, isn’t it?” Peltola said in response to the moderator’s question.

“Most Alaskans recognize that both of these candidates have flaws, and I do not know enough about the energy policy of one of the people,” Peltola said.

When Peltola urged the Biden administration to approve the Willow oil project on the North Slope, one of her biggest obstacles was John Podesta, a senior adviser to Joe Biden.

Without knowing who the candidates will have on staff, it’s useless to voice an opinion on the presidential race, Peltola said.

“I think that that’s a complete and total waste of my time. That is not the race I’m in, and I’m focused on the race that I am in,” Peltola said.

Asked whether they support the Jones Act, a federal law that requires shipping between American ports to be on American ships, Peltola said yes and Begich III said no.

The cost of building ships in America is higher than the cost of building ships elsewhere in the world, and advocates of repealing the law say that shipping costs to places like Alaska could fall if the law is repealed.

Peltola said modernization is an alternative to repeal of the Jones Act; modern ships can be more efficient, and spending in America would benefit the country.

“I think if we’re serious about doing more for the maritime trades, for reducing shipping costs, we need to get serious about manufacturing and refurbishing the ships in our country,” Peltola said.

In a rare question about social issues — most of the debates this year have included only economic topics — the candidates were asked whether they would support a federal ban on transgender athletes.

Begich III said he would support a ban on transgender women competing in women’s sports. Several states, including Alaska, have similar policies in place already.

“I would support banning biological men from competing in women’s sports,” Begich III said.

Peltola declined to answer the question with a yes or no.

“Alaska has had one transgender athlete — one who participates in high school (sports). I’m not sure that this is Alaska’s No. 1 issue,” Peltola said.

Alongside the U.S. House race, Alaska voters will be asked to consider a ballot measure that would repeal the state’s ranked choice general election and open primary election.

Begich III said he supports the repeal of ranked choice elections, while Peltola opposes repeal.

“I believe that partisan primaries have gotten us in America to a place where people are no longer having conversations (and) are just screaming at each other. I think partisan primaries do not serve Alaskans very well, considering that over 60% of Alaskans are nonpartisan, undeclared, or independent,” Peltola said.

Begich III said he doesn’t trust ranked choice voting.

“I think we need to make sure that the system that we have best reflects the will of the people, and I think the system that does that best is our traditional voting system,” Begich III said.