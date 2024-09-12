Listen to the 2024 Bethel City Council Candidates Forum

The candidates running for the 2024 Bethel City Council are Pamela Conrad, Alicia Miner, Rose "Sugar Henderson, Danny Suiter, and W.G. Anaruk (not in attendance at Candidates Forum).

During the live event, candidates responded to questions from journalists from KYUK and The Delta Discovery. They also responded to questions from each other about issues important to Bethel. The Bethel municipal election is Oct. 1. Early voting has already begun.