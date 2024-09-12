© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to the 2024 Bethel City Council Candidates Forum

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published September 12, 2024 at 7:57 PM AKDT
Four of the five candidates runnning for a seat on Bethel City Council attend the KYUK City Council Candidates Forum on Sept. 11, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Four of the five candidates runnning for a seat on Bethel City Council attend the KYUK City Council Candidates Forum on Sept. 11, 2024.

The candidates running for the 2024 Bethel City Council are Pamela Conrad, Alicia Miner, Rose "Sugar Henderson, Danny Suiter, and W.G. Anaruk (not in attendance at Candidates Forum).

During the live event, candidates responded to questions from journalists from KYUK and The Delta Discovery. They also responded to questions from each other about issues important to Bethel. The Bethel municipal election is Oct. 1. Early voting has already begun.
Tags
Politics City of BethelBethel City Council
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson