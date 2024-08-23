Nancy Dahlstrom drops out of Alaska’s US House race

Alaska Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has dropped out of the race for the state’s sole United States House of Representatives seat.

Dahlstrom made the announcement in a statement on Aug. 23 after placing third in the Aug. 20 primary election. She received just under 20% of the vote, with incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola leading with over 50% and Republican Nick Begich III at just under 27%.

In a statement on Aug. 23, Dahlstrom said her goal remains defeating Peltola, who she said “certainly isn’t up to the challenge.”

“At this time, the best thing I can do to see that goal realized is to withdraw my name from the general election ballot and end my campaign,” Dahlstrom wrote.

Dahlstrom did not endorse Begich III in her statement.

Dahlstrom had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Meanwhile, Begich III garnered endorsements from a variety of Republican district committees. He previously made a commitment to drop out of the race if Dahlstrom received more votes than he did in the primary in an effort to not split Republican votes in the general.

In a statement on Aug. 23, Begich III congratulated Dahlstrom on “running a strong campaign.”

“Today we move forward unified in the effort to replace Mary Peltola, who has proven by her alignment with the left that she is not the moderate she claimed to be,” Begich wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The top four candidates in the primary advance to November’s ranked choice general election.

In the most recent election results, Republican candidate Matthew Salisbury follows Peltola, Begich III, and Dahlstrom with 602 votes, amounting to roughly 0.62% of ballots.

With Dahlstrom out of the race, Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe advances to the fourth place slot. Howe had 547 votes, or roughly 0.57%, as of Aug. 23.

The Alaska Division of Elections will continue counting primary ballots until Aug. 30 and expects to certify the results Sept. 1.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5.