Candidates can now file to run for seats on Bethel City Council

People who want to run for local office in Bethel can now register their candidacy for the local election.

There are four seats on Bethel City Council up for election this year. Three of the seats are for a two-year term, and one is for a one-year term. To be eligible to run for office, candidates must be 18 years or older, have lived in Bethel for at least a year, and be a qualified voter in the State of Alaska. Filing packets can be found at Bethel City Hall or the City of Bethel website. Candidate filing closes on Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.

Bethel’s municipal election will take place on Oct. 1 at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel. Both Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 will vote at the cultural center this year.

Voting in-person on Bethel’s election day isn’t the only way to vote. Early in-person voting will open at Bethel City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway, on Sept. 16 and will run until Sept. 30, the day before the election.

Voters can also request mailed ballots until Sept. 21. Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day to be counted, and ballots must be received by two days after the election at the latest. There’s also an option to vote by email. Applications to vote by email should be submitted by Sept. 24.

Voters who can’t vote because of age, illness, or disability can request a special needs ballot. Requests for that kind of ballot need to be submitted to the city clerk at least 24 hours before the election.

Find the applications to vote by mail or email at Bethel City Hall or on the City of Bethel website.

Voters must register to vote in Bethel’s municipal election by Sept. 1. Find a link to view or update voter registration here.

Alaska state and United States federal elections will be held on Nov. 5.