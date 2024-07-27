Peltola votes with GOP to criticize Kamala Harris for border security

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola voted on July 25 for a Republican resolution condemning the Biden administration, and specifically Vice President Kamala Harris, for their border security policies.

Peltola was among six Democrats to vote for the non-binding measure. She and other Democrats running for re-election from red districts have repeatedly united with Republicans in statements criticizing the Biden administration for not cracking down on border crossings and not doing more to stop the flow of illegal drugs from Mexico. The July 25 resolution takes pointed aim at Harris just days after she became the likely Democratic nominee for president. The resolution calls her the “border czar,” a label USA Today and Politifact, among other fact-checkers, have rated false or mostly false.

Harris is not in charge of border security. President Biden said in 2021 that she would lead diplomatic efforts addressing the root causes of migration from three central American countries.

Peltola said this week that she was not committed to voting for Harris and that she would not endorse any candidate.

The border resolution passed 220-196.