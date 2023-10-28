Bethel Native Corporation announces 2023 shareholder distributions, including first-ever ‘Elders Benefit’

Bethel Native Corporation (BNC) has announced that annual shareholder distributions for 2023 will be issued on Dec. 7. The tax-free distributions are being made under the Bethel Elkartaa Settlement Trust (BEST) and are set at $4.47 per share.

On top of the normal distribution, BEST will also be issuing its first-ever Elders Benefit this year, amounting to an additional $300 distribution for BNC shareholders ages 65 years and older as of Dec. 1, 2023.

According to BNC, this year's shareholder distributions will total nearly $1 million. With the majority of shareholders residing in and around Bethel, BNC says that the distributions could have a significant positive impact on the local economy.

Any Elder desiring to opt out of the Elders Benefit program over concerns that the payment may impact their eligibility for state or federal assistance should contact BNC president and CEO Ana Hoffman. For more information, please call 907-543-2124 or email bethel@bncak.com.