Calista Corporation announces death of board member Robert L. Beans

Calista Corporation board member Robert L. Beans is dead of a heart ailment. Calista announced his passing on Oct. 8.

According to the announcement, Beans served on the regional corporation board for the past nine years. He carved a career path in public service as an Alaska State Trooper, a village public safety officer, and as chief for the Aniak Police and Volunteer Fire Department. He was also chairman of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative board for 25 years.

Beans was born and raised in the Yukon River community of Mountain Village. He was a military veteran, earning the rank of Captain during his service with the Alaska Army National Guard from 1971 to 1988.

In the release, Calista Board Chair Willie Kasayulie noted the causes championed by Beans in the areas of public health, public safety, and affordable energy in the region’s communities. At the time of his passing, Beans was a board member of the Nuvista Light and Electric Cooperative, a non-profit organization that helps Western Alaska communities move to renewable energy sources.

Beans is survived by his wife Agnes, and by their six children and 11 grandchildren.