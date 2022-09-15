© 2022
Politics

Early voting for Bethel's municipal election begins Sept. 19

KYUK | By Will McCarthy
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM AKDT
Early voting for the City of Bethel municipal election runs from Monday, Sept. 19 until Oct. 3, the day before the election. You can vote early at Bethel City Hall on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will also be available on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the ballot are two local propositions. Also, four candidates are running for four open city council seats .

The names of incumbent Rose "Sugar" Henderson and newcomers Sophie Swope and Patrick Snow will appear on the ballot. There’s also one write-in candidate, Henry S. Bachelor Jr.

The top three vote-getters will earn two-year terms on Bethel City Council, and the fourth place finisher will receive a one-year term. That’s to fill the remainder of Vice Mayor Conrad "CJ" McCormick’s seat, who resigned from city council to pursue a campaign as a state representative.

The ballot also features two propositions. The first asks voters whether the city of Bethel should have the authority to institute mask mandates. The second puts to voters the question of whether Bethel should allow a package store that sells only beer and wine.

Election day is Oct. 4.

Will McCarthy
Will McCarthy is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. Previously, he worked as a furniture mover, producer, and freelance journalist. Will's written for the New York Times, National Geographic, and Texas Monthly. He holds a master's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley.
