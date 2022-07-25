© 2022
Politics

Bethel city council to vote on two annual budget items

KYUK | By Will McCarthy
Published July 25, 2022 at 11:50 AM AKDT
KYUK

The Bethel City Council will hold a public hearing on two major budget items on Tuesday, July 26. The council will consider authorizing money to slowly chip away at a series of longstanding problems and replace aged equipment.

One item on the agenda is Bethel’s operating budget for the coming year, which includes funding to contract with a third party to help run the City Subdivision water and sewer treatment plant. Although the contract costs over $30,000 a month, the city manager said that the cost is justified because the water treatment plants currently have only one lone operator.

The council will also consider Bethel’s capital improvement plan, which would provide $86,000 for a new Bethel transit bus, $1.6 million toward trucks and equipment for the municipal dock, and $500,000 for a landfill excavator. The improvement plan would also provide the money to conduct a feasibility study on a new gym.

Also appearing on the consent agenda is an item that would put to voters the question of whether Bethel’s local option should allow a package store selling only beer and wine. The city is not expected to discuss the item until their next meeting in August.

The city council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will air live on KYUK 640 AM. If you’d like to speak at the meeting you can join online or attend in person.

Will McCarthy
Will McCarthy is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. Previously, he worked as a furniture mover, producer, and freelance journalist. Will's written for the New York Times, National Geographic, and Texas Monthly. He holds a master's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley.
