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Wellness Wednesday

Peacetalk: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Published October 28, 2026 at 11:09 AM AKDT
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Tundra Women's Collation's Claire Snyder speaks with KYUK's Valerie Rosqueta about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every October, participants wear purple, share domestic violence awareness resources, and advocate for domestic violence survivors. Claire and Valerie discuss what Domestic Violence Awareness Month is, why it is represented by the color purple, how to recognize signs of domestic abuse, and how to respond in domestic violence situations as a victim and a supporter.

Wellness Wednesday