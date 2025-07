Taylor Finley speaks with Arianna Samson and Kayley Pleasant, two current staff members at Tundra Women's Coalition who are former participants of the Teens Acting Against Violence (iTAAV) program. They discuss their favorite TAAV memories and why having access to violence-prevention programs was important for them.

To learn more about how to get involved with TAAV, you can email Taylor at taylor_finley@twcpeace.org