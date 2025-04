Nicholai Joekay speaks with Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Director of Public Health Brian Lefferts to break down what the YKHC Public Health Department does. They discuss the history of the field, and the research and work that those in public health do to support their communities.

If you have questions for YKHC's public health department, you can call them at 907-543-6949.