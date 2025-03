Annie Lang from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center (YKFC) speaks with Bethel City League player and girls basketball coach Genevieve Macyznski on the value basketball has brought to her life. Macyznski also talks about the importance of basketball to her community, as well as the values she instills in her fourth and fifth grade players.

To contact YKFC, email ykfc@cityofbethel.net or visit https://www.ykfitness.org/.