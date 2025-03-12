Peacetalk: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

Taylor Finely from the Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC) speaks on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and statistics related to teen dating violence, including the unique challenges faced by Indigenous teens. They also share the work that local initiatives like the Teens Acting Against Violence (TAAV) program are doing to foster healthy relationships in the community.

If you are experiencing dating violence, know that you are not alone and help is available for you. To learn more about how to maintain healthy relationships and to support yourself and others facing dating violence, check out loveisrespect.org.

To access safe and anonymous support and advocacy for Alaska Native and Native Americans, the StrongHearts Native Helpline is available 24/7 at 844-7NATIVE (844-762-8483)

If you want to learn more about or get involved with TAAV, check out their website.

If you live in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and are seeking support, call the crisis hotline at 907-543-3456 or 1-800-478-7799.