Host Nicholai Joekay reflects with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC)'s President and CEO Dan Winkleman and Vice President of Communications Mary Horgan on YKHC's highlights of the past year, as well as what new projects and services people can look forward to in 2025.

To connect with YKHC, call 907-543-6000.

To learn more about YKHC's certification programs, check out ykhc.org/work.