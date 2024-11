Host Nicholai Joekay speaks with Pattie Smith and Joseph Okitkun on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation's community health aide program (CHAP)'s structure, career opportunities, and the support and recognition health aides receive through CHAP.

To learn more about becoming a health aide, check out the jobs page at ykhc.org or call the CHAP program at 907-543-6160