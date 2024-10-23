Peacetalk: Domestic violence awareness month

October is domestic violence awareness month. Taylor Feightner and Anna Iacobucci from the Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC) discuss the history of domestic violence awareness month, how it has been celebrated across Alaska, and how one can support TWC's work in supporting domestic violence survivors year-round.

If you are suffering from domestic violence and/or sexual assault, or if you have questions about what that can look like, you are not alone. Call TWC's crisis hotline at 907-543-3456 or 1-800-478-7799. You can also keep up with TWC on Facebook.

If you would like to be a part of TWC's social media campaign for domestic violence awareness month, email a picture of yourself wearing a purple qaspeq to twc@twcpeace.org.

