Excellent Health with YKHC: Suicide Prevention and National Recovery Month

YKHC's Nicholai Joekay and Gloria Benson discuss how one can support themselves and their loved ones in a suicidal crisis, Nicholai's recovery journey, and how one can celebrate National Recovery Month.

If you are considering suicide and/or are struggling with alcohol misuse, know that you are not alone.

Call YKHC's 24/7 Crisis Line at (907)-543-6499 or toll free at (844)-543-6499. You can also reach the Alaska Care Line at (877)-266-4357 (HELP), as well as the suicide crisis lifeline by calling or texting 988

Recovery resources:

YKHC Treatment and Services: (907)-543-6100 (available 8am-5pm, Monday through Friday)

https://area02alaska.org/

https://recoveralaska.org/