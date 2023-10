Dr. Elizabeth Bates and Brian Konig chat with Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Public Information Officer Nicholai Joekay about what to do this upcoming flu season. Bates also shares some stories about her experiences dealing with the flu in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

For questions or appointments, call the Bethel appointment schedulers at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.