Hope and suicide prevention in the Y-K Delta

KYUK Wellness Producer Alexander Salonga is joined by Diane McEachern and Jim Chaliak to discuss PC CARES, ANCHRR, and TFL BeWel, three suicide prevention programs in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. This episode also includes special guest Esther Green.

For more information visit:

http://www.pc-cares.org/

https://www.anchrr.org/

https://www.bewel.org/

To contact Diane or Jim about any of these programs, email dmmceachern@alaska.edu or jchaliak@alaska.edu.

If you have any feedback or concerns with this episode, please email alex@kyuk.org.