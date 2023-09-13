© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wellness Wednesday

Hope and suicide prevention in the Y-K Delta

Published September 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

KYUK Wellness Producer Alexander Salonga is joined by Diane McEachern and Jim Chaliak to discuss PC CARES, ANCHRR, and TFL BeWel, three suicide prevention programs in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. This episode also includes special guest Esther Green.

For more information visit:

http://www.pc-cares.org/

https://www.anchrr.org/

https://www.bewel.org/

To contact Diane or Jim about any of these programs, email dmmceachern@alaska.edu or jchaliak@alaska.edu.

If you have any feedback or concerns with this episode, please email alex@kyuk.org.

Wellness Wednesday