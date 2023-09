Joining Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) Public Information Officer Nicholai Joekay is YKHC Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges. They discuss preventative care visits and their importance for everyone’s health, especially at the tail end of the pandemic.

For questions or appointments, call the Bethel Appointment Schedulers at 907-543-6442 or call your local clinic.