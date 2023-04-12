Improving the behavioral health continuum of care

Katie Baldwin Johnson and Janie Ferguson of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority discuss the future of care for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis in the state of Alaska.

More information about efforts to improve responses to behavioral health crises can be found on the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority's website.

Those who wish to submit testimony of personal experience receiving psychiatric care through involuntary behavioral health commitments or under Title 47 may do so by contacting Megan Carlson with Agnew-Beck Consulting at 907-277-1150 or megan@agnewbeck.com

If you or a loved one is struggling, know you are not alone. You can call or text the 9-8-8 lifeline or Alaska Careline for help and support.

