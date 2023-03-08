Celebrating World TB Day 2023: 'Yes! We can end TB'

Celebrated each year on March 24, World TB Day commemorates the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch discovered the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB). This year, the Stop TB Partnership's theme for World TB Day is "Yes! We can end TB."

In this episode of Wellness Wednesday, we hear from two doctors with the Alaska Division of Public Health and the Alaska TB program: Dr. Bruce Chandler and Dr. Michelle Rothoff. They discuss about the history of tuberculosis in southwest Alaska and the current state of TB in Alaska in 2023.

Also featured is Doreen Williams, a nurse educator with the global company QIAGEN who is aiming to support education and outreach in the Y-K Delta that targets and prevents the spread of TB.

To learn more about QIAGEN's efforts to combat TB and to register for the World TB Day programming, you can visit their website under the "TB Management" tab.