Striving toward a recovery-ready community

Tiffany Hall and Marlene Adams of Recover Alaska speak about the importance of building communities that are equipped to support those in recovery.

To participate in Recover Alaska's Dry January campaign, text the word "DRYJAN" to 844-726-2669 to receive messages of support throughout the month of January.

For more information about Recover Alaska or to access a free screening tool, stories, resources, or the community event calendar, visit www.recoveralaska.org.

