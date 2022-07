Peacetalk: What services does Bethel offer to combat homelessness?

On this episode of Peacetalk, Tundra Womens Coalition (TWC) Executive Director Eileen Arnold is joined by the Choosing Our Roots programming co-director Taylor Freightner, TWC Transition Coordinator Nakissha Bialy, and Winter House Executive Director Jaela Milford to speak about resources available for community members experiencing homelessness in Bethel.

To contact TWC call:

24-Hour Crisis Line: 907-543-3456

Toll-free: 1-800-478-7799

Business Line: 907-543-3444

If you're interested in joining the TWC team, visit tundrapeace.org for job descriptions and information on how to apply.