Wellness Wednesday

Peacetalk: Helping children to recognize stress

Published April 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM AKDT
For Child Abuse Awareness and Action Month, Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC)'s Eileen Arnold and Maya Morris discuss child advocacy, and ways to help children navigate stress.

For access to the resources discussed during this episode, contact TWC or the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

Announcements:

Irniamta Ikayurviat, or the Children's Advocacy Center (CAC), will be hosting a 5K walk/run event at 1 p.m. on April 30 at Lions Club Park for National Child Abuse Awareness Month. Registration is a suggested $5 donation.

TWC is hiring! If you’re interested in applying, visit www.tundrapeace.org.

The TWC thrift store is open and a “real thrift store now.” This week, the thrift store will also be open April 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and April 30 and April 31 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on thrift store openings, visit their Facebook page.

