© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wellness Wednesday-Square
Wellness Wednesday

How do plastics affect us?

Published April 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Over the past 50 years, the rise of single use materials, especially plastics, have changed the way we live our lives. But how have they affected our bodies? In this re-airing of the 2021 Earth Day Special, former ONC Natural Resources Technician Kara Black and Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission Communications and Outreach Coordinator Terese Schomogyi discuss plastic waste and what we can do to clean up our rivers, oceans, and tundra.

If you're curious about how plastics are created, used, and disposed of, watch this video.

Wellness Wednesday
Elyssa Loughlin
Elyssa (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer and a second year Jesuit Volunteer/Americorps Member at KYUK. She loves dogs, listening to podcasts and playing ABBA to close out the Birthday Line.
See stories by Elyssa Loughlin