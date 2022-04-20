How do plastics affect us?

Over the past 50 years, the rise of single use materials, especially plastics, have changed the way we live our lives. But how have they affected our bodies? In this re-airing of the 2021 Earth Day Special, former ONC Natural Resources Technician Kara Black and Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission Communications and Outreach Coordinator Terese Schomogyi discuss plastic waste and what we can do to clean up our rivers, oceans, and tundra.

If you're curious about how plastics are created, used, and disposed of, watch this video.