Two years of COVID-19: Looking back at the pandemic with YKHC

On April 6, 2020, YKHC announced the first case of COVID-19 in the Y-K Delta. Two years later, YKHC Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges and YKHC Public Health Director Brian Lefferts discuss what's changed, what we've learned about the virus, and the state of the pandemic today.

COVID-19 vaccinations are the best protection against infection and serious illness, and new data shows that fully vaccinated, boosted individuals are even more protected against serious COVID-19 infection, even with new, emerging variants. YKHC strongly recommends that all who are eligible receive their booster shots. As of March 30, all individuals over 50 years old, and those who are immunocompromised, are eligible to receive a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All individuals who are five and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not already received a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the YKHC vaccine information page to learn more about how to schedule an appointment. You can also call to schedule an appointment. In Bethel, call 543-6949; in villages, call 1-800-478-6599.

The YKHC COVID-19 call-in show takes place on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. To have your questions answered live on air, call in to KYUK at 543-5985 or 1-800-995-8954. You can also email your questions to elle@kyuk.org.

