Lynn Church of Nalaquq Inc. joins Resilience Radio host Katie Baldwin Basile to discuss Nalaquq Inc.'s work bringing together Indigenous knowledge, applied science, and new technologies to strengthen community resilience in the Y-K Delta. Lynn shares insights into her work with the Nunalleq Archaeological Project, ocean monitoring, search and rescue efforts, and environmental research. Through these initiatives, she highlights how community-driven projects in Quinhagak are drawing on local expertise and innovative technologies to address community needs and respond to a changing environment.