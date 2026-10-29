A Year After Halong: Reflecting on Community Response and Environmental Change in the Y-K Delta

Last October, ex-Typhoon Halong devastated communities across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, triggering the largest mass evacuation in Alaska's history. One year later, Resilience Radio host Katie Baldwin Basile is joined by Alaska Climate Specialist Rick Thoman and KYUK reporter Samantha Watson to reflect on how communities and organizations responded to the storm, lessons learned, and how we can strengthen communication and disaster preparedness in the face of

environmental change.