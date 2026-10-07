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Pamyua celebrates 30 years since debuting at the Cama'i Dance Festival

Published October 7, 2026 at 1:14 AM AKDT
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Original members of the Inuit soul group Pamyua return to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Original members of the Inuit soul group Pamyua return to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.

The 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival brought three straight days of song, dance, and fun to the Bethel Regional High School gymnasium as it has for decades. That longevity was on full display as Inuit-soul group Pamyua performed to mark 30 years since debuting at the festival in 1996. The founding members from that performance – "Ossie" Kairaiuak, brothers Phillip and Stephen Blanchett, and Karina Moeller – performed alongside longtime member, keyboardist Kristoffer Jul, friends, and family, including Phillip and Stephen’s mother, Marie Meade.

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