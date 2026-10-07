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2026 House District 38 Candidates Forum

Published October 7, 2026 at 12:57 AM AKDT
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On Sept. 30, four candidates running to represent the lower Kuskokwim Delta in House District 38 — incumbent Democratic state Rep. Nellie Jimmie, Quinhagak Republican Willy Keppel, Napaskiak nonpartisan Joesph Amik, and Bethel Democrat CJ McCormick — made their cases for why voters should pick them in the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Note to listeners: The moderator reads the incorrect date for the 2026 General Election in the introduction. The election is on Nov. 3.

Moderator: Evan Erickson
Panelists: Samantha Watson (KYUK) and Steve Strait (KEDI FM)
Timekeeper: Val Rosqueta
Quality Control: Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Board Operator: Iris Jimmie

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