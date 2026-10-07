2026 House District 38 Candidates Forum

On Sept. 30, four candidates running to represent the lower Kuskokwim Delta in House District 38 — incumbent Democratic state Rep. Nellie Jimmie, Quinhagak Republican Willy Keppel, Napaskiak nonpartisan Joesph Amik, and Bethel Democrat CJ McCormick — made their cases for why voters should pick them in the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Note to listeners: The moderator reads the incorrect date for the 2026 General Election in the introduction. The election is on Nov. 3.

Moderator: Evan Erickson

Panelists: Samantha Watson (KYUK) and Steve Strait (KEDI FM)

Timekeeper: Val Rosqueta

Quality Control: Gabby Hiestand Salgado

Board Operator: Iris Jimmie