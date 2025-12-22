© 2025 KYUK
Marie Meade joins Pamyua onstage at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Jacques Longpre performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Jacques Longpre performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Theresa Quiner and Anne Kosacheff serve up tasty treats during the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Paul Conti runs the sound board behind the stage at KYUK's Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
KYUK's fundraising thermometer is filled to the top, with $111,220 raised during the week of the Fall Fundraiser. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Scotty Monteith (left) and Erald Murati sell tickets for the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Audience members dance as the Kusko Band plays at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Quinn Christopherson and bandmates Daisy Soper and Ashleigh Wulf perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Quinn Christopherson and bandmates Daisy Soper and Ashleigh Wulf perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Young dancers hop onstage to join Pamyua as they perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Marie Meade (center) watches Pamyua's performance from the audience. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Ossie Kairaiuak performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Marie Meade joins Pamyua onstage at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Qacung Blanchett performs at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan (right) thanks the audience at the close of the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK

KYUK present the Kusko Jamboree featuring artists Jacques Longpre, Quinn Christopherson, and Pamyua.

