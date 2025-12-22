Kusko Jamboree
1 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9556.jpg
Marie Meade joins Pamyua onstage at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
2 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9341.jpg
Jacques Longpre performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
3 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9347.jpg
Jacques Longpre performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
4 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9368.jpg
Theresa Quiner and Anne Kosacheff serve up tasty treats during the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
5 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9373.jpg
Paul Conti runs the sound board behind the stage at KYUK's Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
6 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9390.jpg
KYUK's fundraising thermometer is filled to the top, with $111,220 raised during the week of the Fall Fundraiser. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
7 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9399.jpg
Scotty Monteith (left) and Erald Murati sell tickets for the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
8 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9410.jpg
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
9 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9464.jpg
Audience members dance as the Kusko Band plays at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
10 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9441.jpg
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
11 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9459.jpg
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
12 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9476.jpg
The Kusko Band performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
13 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9481.jpg
Quinn Christopherson and bandmates Daisy Soper and Ashleigh Wulf perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
14 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9489.jpg
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
15 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9501.jpg
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
16 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9518.jpg
Quinn Christopherson and bandmates Daisy Soper and Ashleigh Wulf perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
17 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9520.jpg
Quinn Christopherson performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
18 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9541.jpg
Pamyua performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
19 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9531.jpg
Pamyua performs at the Kusko Jamboree benefit concert for KYUK on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
20 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9534.jpg
Young dancers hop onstage to join Pamyua as they perform at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
21 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9546.jpg
Marie Meade (center) watches Pamyua's performance from the audience. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
22 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9552.jpg
Ossie Kairaiuak performs at the Kusko Jamboree on Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
23 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9559.jpg
Marie Meade joins Pamyua onstage at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
24 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9571.jpg
Qacung Blanchett performs at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
25 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9579.jpg
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
26 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9588.jpg
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
27 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9591.jpg
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
28 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9609.jpg
Pamyua invites audience members to join in yuraq to close out their performance at the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
29 of 29 — 251011_DSwope_KuskoJam-9620.jpg
MaryCait Dolan (right) thanks the audience at the close of the Kusko Jamboree. Oct. 11, 2025.
Dean Swope / KYUK
KYUK present the Kusko Jamboree featuring artists Jacques Longpre, Quinn Christopherson, and Pamyua.