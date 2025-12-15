A Christmas Carol
Directed by Mikayla Miller and MaryCait Dolan
Music by Dr. Charles Hiestand
Cast:
- Ebenezer Scrooge: Danny Nelson
- Bob Cratchit/Mr. Snuffer: Will Willson
- Fred Merry/Peter Cratchit: Sabrina Gutierrez-Powers
- Mr. Mumford/Mr. Stevens/Mr. Shroud: Casey Hagedorn
- Mr. Jones/Old Joe: Gabby Hiestand Salgado
- Jacob Marley/Topper/Mr. Redface: John Carpenter
- Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit: Elizabeth Betz
- Mr. Fatchin/James Badger: Tara Zerwas
- Fanny/Julia Kemper: Kelli Kortemeier
- Martha Cratchit/Mrs. Mangle: MaryCait Dolan
- Belle/Mrs. Merry: Chelsea Graves
- Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Badger/Boy with Turkey: Erald Murati
- Belinda Cratchit/Sarah/Mrs. Dilber: Mikaela Trowbridge
- Tiny Tim / Snapper/Mr. Barnes: Scotty Monteith
Crew:
- Sound Design: Gabby Hiestand Salgado, Taylor Finley, & Rachel Erbaugh
- Lighting and Background Design: Taylor Finley, Marycait Dolan, Rachel Erbaugh
- Costumes: Kelli Kortemeier, Mikayla Miller
- Technicians: Rachel Erbaugh, Taylor Finley
Special thanks to Bethy Whalen, Daylon Rogers, Dean Swope, and Kristin Hall for their assistance in helping put on our production.