A Christmas Carol

Published December 15, 2025 at 12:06 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Directed by Mikayla Miller and MaryCait Dolan
Music by Dr. Charles Hiestand

Cast:

  • Ebenezer Scrooge: Danny Nelson
  • Bob Cratchit/Mr. Snuffer: Will Willson
  • Fred Merry/Peter Cratchit: Sabrina Gutierrez-Powers
  • Mr. Mumford/Mr. Stevens/Mr. Shroud: Casey Hagedorn
  • Mr. Jones/Old Joe: Gabby Hiestand Salgado
  • Jacob Marley/Topper/Mr. Redface: John Carpenter
  • Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit: Elizabeth Betz
  • Mr. Fatchin/James Badger: Tara Zerwas
  • Fanny/Julia Kemper: Kelli Kortemeier
  • Martha Cratchit/Mrs. Mangle: MaryCait Dolan
  • Belle/Mrs. Merry: Chelsea Graves
  • Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Badger/Boy with Turkey: Erald Murati
  • Belinda Cratchit/Sarah/Mrs. Dilber: Mikaela Trowbridge
  • Tiny Tim / Snapper/Mr. Barnes: Scotty Monteith 

Crew:

  • Sound Design: Gabby Hiestand Salgado, Taylor Finley, & Rachel Erbaugh
  • Lighting and Background Design: Taylor Finley, Marycait Dolan, Rachel Erbaugh
  • Costumes: Kelli Kortemeier, Mikayla Miller
  • Technicians: Rachel Erbaugh, Taylor Finley

Special thanks to Bethy Whalen, Daylon Rogers, Dean Swope, and Kristin Hall for their assistance in helping put on our production.

